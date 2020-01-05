CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Terry Taylor had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Austin Peay to an 82-63 win over UT Martin on Saturday for the Governors' seventh straight home victory.
Quintin Dove led the Skyhawks with 30 points and 12 rebounds.
Jordyn Adams had 13 points for Austin Peay (8-7, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Pavle Djurisic added 11 points.
Parker Stewart had 11 points and seven assists for the Skyhawks (4-9, 0-2).
Austin Peay plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday. UT Martin faces Tennessee State at home on Thursday.
