CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Terry Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds as Austin Peay stretched its winning streak to 10 games, edging past Eastern Illinois 68-64 on Saturday.
Jordyn Adams had 13 points for Austin Peay (16-7, 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Antwuan Butler added 12 points. Carlos Paez had 11 points.
Mack Smith had 13 points for the Panthers (11-11, 4-6). Marvin Johnson added 10 points. JaQualis Matlock had 10 points. George Dixon had six points and 12 rebounds.
Austin Peay takes on Tennessee State on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois takes on Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year
It took the Chiefs five full decades to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City.
Vikings
Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC
They were celebrating the passage of time as much as football at this Super Bowl: 100-year-old war veterans at midfield for the pregame coin flip, a 50-years-young pop diva handling halftime, and, of course, a quarterback who turns 25 this year saving the best part of the show for last.
Vikings
Struggling to super: Mahomes directs stunning rally to lead Kansas City to victory
Patrick Mahomes turned what had been the worst game of his life into the greatest moment of his short career in the 31-20 victory over San Francisco.
Vikings
Great game offers no clarity on Super Bowl path for Vikings, Cousins
The two paths the Vikings could take at quarterback in their quest to win a Super Bowl were on display in Sunday's game. But the game really just raised more questions.
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.