MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for 159 yards and Taiwan Deal ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Wisconsin took advantage of five first-half turnovers to rout Illinois 49-20 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won nine straight against Illinois (3-4, 1-3), had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles on the way to building a 28-10 halftime lead. Alex Hornibrook, coming off an awful outing in a loss at Michigan last week, threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

"I thought the guys came out with a lot of energy today," Hornibrook said. "I thought it was a good win."

"There's a couple we weren't on the same page as an offense, but there were some good plays that we had today as well," he said.

Illinois turned Hornibrook's second interception into a 10-yard scoring drive to make it 28-17 early in the third quarter, but Wisconsin countered with a pair of touchdowns to push the lead to 42-17.

"When you go on the road and you're playing a good football team like we were, playing against the University of Wisconsin, there are some things that you have to be able to do," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Number one, you have to protect the football. The turnover ratio, of course, is big each week, but offensively we needed to hold onto the ball. You can't turn over the ball that many times."

The Badgers opened with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Alec Ingold's 1-yard run. On the ensuing possession, linebacker T.J. Edwards returned an interception 28 yards to the Illinois 25-yard line and two plays later freshman Aron Cruickshank scored on a 23-yard jet sweep to put Wisconsin up 14-0.

Reggie Corbin scored on an 80-yard run for Illinois to cut the lead to 14-7.

An interception by 342-pound nose tackle Olive Sagapolu set up Wisconsin's next score. Hornibrook hit Jake Ferguson for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

The Badgers converted a fumble recovery into a 35-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Hornibrook's 11-yard pass to Kyle Penniston.

Chase McClaughlin's 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half made it 28-10.

Despite the two interceptions, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was pleased with the way Hornibrook bounced back.

"Obviously, the picks you want to look at a little bit closer and see, but I thought he made some really good plays," Chryst said."The best part about Alex is he just keeps playing and doesn't let the previous play, good or bad, affect what is happening next."

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The Ilini entered with 1.83 interceptions per game, tied for fourth nationally, and picked off Hornibrook twice. They also came in leading the Big Ten in forced turnovers and were 12th in the nation.

Wisconsin: Hornibrook completed 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards, but was intercepted twice and had a third negated by a defensive penalty. But, he was far better than his performance at Michigan, when he was 7 for 20 for 100 yards with two interceptions and a string of 12 consecutive incompletions. Hornibrook became the seventh player in Wisconsin history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and now has 5,157 for his career. He needs 114 to tie Scott Tolzien for fifth on the Badgers' career passing last.

WISCONSIN WEATHER

The skies were clear at kickoff and again by halftime, but a brief snowstorm blew in about midway through the first quarter. "It's really fun," said Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly. "We were just talking about how when we were younger, we were kids, just playing out in the backyard in the snow, it was always fun, so that's what it kind of felt like."

UP NEXT

Illinois is at Maryland.

Wisconsin travels to Northwestern in a crucial Big Ten West showdown.