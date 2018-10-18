WARSAW, Poland — Hundreds of taxi drivers have driven slowly through Poland's capital city of Warsaw, causing traffic jams as they protested low wages and competition from unlicensed companies like Uber.
Some drivers came from other Polish cities for the protest Thursday in front of the Justice Ministry, where they demanded new regulations that would protect licensed taxi firms. They held banners that read "Only Legal Taxis" and "Uber go home."
They claimed Uber's drivers had taken away many of their clients but were not paying taxes, thus depleting the city's budget.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN official: Syria has withdrawn controversial property law
A U.N. humanitarian aid official said Thursday that Syria's government has withdrawn a controversial law that allowed fauthorities to seize property left behind by civilians who fled the country's civil war, calling it a good sign that "diplomacy can win — even in Syria."
World
The Latest: EU says it will be rigorous with Italy on budget
The Latest on Italy's plans to ramp up public spending (all times local):
World
False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
A false report about malnourished lions and zebras at a private zoo in Albania has prompted Albanian authorities to order the zoo's temporary closure.
World
Report: South Sudan armed opposition seized girls as 'wives'
South Sudan's armed opposition abducted women and girls as young as 12 and lined them up so commanders could choose "wives," and those not selected were left to be raped repeatedly by other fighters, a new U.N. report said Thursday.
World
The Latest: Rights groups seek UN probe into missing writer
The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.