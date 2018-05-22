NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

J.C. Penney Co., down 15 cents to $2.35

The department store said Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison is leaving to become CEO of Lowe's.

Adobe Systems Inc., up 69 cents to $238.79

The software maker is buying Magento Commerce and repurchasing more stock.

Tata Motors Ltd., up 88 cents to $22.91

China's Finance Ministry said it will reduce duties on imported cars.

Micron Technology Inc., up $3.55 to $59.03

The chipmaker said it will buy back $10 billion in stock.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $4.17 to $39.46

The homebuilder's quarterly profit disappointed Wall Street.

AutoZone Inc., down $69.09 to $602

The auto parts retailer reported weaker-than-expected sales in its fiscal third quarter.

Tesla Inc., down $9.48 to $275.01

Consumer Reports said the company's Model 3 sedan has unusually long emergency stopping distances.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $23.56 to $92.64

The specialty contracting services company cut its annual forecasts after a weak first quarter.