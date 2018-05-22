NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
J.C. Penney Co., down 15 cents to $2.35
The department store said Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison is leaving to become CEO of Lowe's.
Adobe Systems Inc., up 69 cents to $238.79
The software maker is buying Magento Commerce and repurchasing more stock.
Tata Motors Ltd., up 88 cents to $22.91
China's Finance Ministry said it will reduce duties on imported cars.
Micron Technology Inc., up $3.55 to $59.03
The chipmaker said it will buy back $10 billion in stock.
Toll Brothers Inc., down $4.17 to $39.46
The homebuilder's quarterly profit disappointed Wall Street.
AutoZone Inc., down $69.09 to $602
The auto parts retailer reported weaker-than-expected sales in its fiscal third quarter.
Tesla Inc., down $9.48 to $275.01
Consumer Reports said the company's Model 3 sedan has unusually long emergency stopping distances.
Dycom Industries Inc., down $23.56 to $92.64
The specialty contracting services company cut its annual forecasts after a weak first quarter.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.