TaskRabbit, a San Francisco-based firm that helps connect consumers with local providers of homes services, repairs, yard work and hauling, is expanding to the Twin Cities.

Founded in 2008, it’s one of a growing number of services in the on-demand sharing economy that rely on the internet and smartphones for efficiency. In 2015, Amazon Home Services also rolled out its marketplace to help consumers find specialists in repairs, painting, plumbing, dog walking and other needs to the local region.

In addition to the Twin Cities, TaskRabbit is also launching today in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Salt Lake City. With the expansion, the service is running in 24 cities in the U.S. and the U.K.

In Minneapolis, the service will be available immediately in neighborhoods such as Uptown, North Loop, Linden Hills, Whittier, Logan Park, Prospect Park and Marcy-Holmes.

A company spokeswoman would not say how many “taskers” have been signed up in the Twin Cities, saying it will depend on the local demand.

The company says service providers set their own rates, but its contractors usually earn an average of $35 an hour.

The company says it fully vets and conducts full background checks on all service providers. Customers use the TaskRabbit mobile app or its website to fill out a job request.