A state task force is pushing sweeping recommendations aimed at reducing officer-involved shootings, from required de-escalation training and boosting mental health resources for officers to establishing an independent unit to investigate cases of deadly force.

Announced on Monday, the recommendations come after more than a year of discussions and public hearings with community members, law enforcement and prosecutors. But the recommendations, which are divisive even among the members of the task force, will require state funding and action from the Legislature before they can become a reality.

“We are not going to let these recommendations just sit on a shelf and not go anywhere,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison, one of the members leading the task force.

There were 24 officer-involved shootings in 2019, including 14 that were fatal. Last May, Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk in 2017. The three-week trial renewed criticism about whether state law enforcement agencies, like the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, are impartial when they handle investigations into deadly encounters with officers.

One key recommendation would create an independent unit within the BCA to investigate all officer-involved shootings. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who oversees the BCA, said they want to make sure there are “no potential or visible conflict of interests” that could jeopardize the integrity of an investigation.

The recommendation would also boost funding for the BCA so investigators can be dispatched quickly after deadly force is used. More than 60% of officer-involved shootings over the last five years took place in greater Minnesota, Harrington said.

Clarence Castile, the uncle of Philando Castile, who was shot by police during a traffic stop in 2016, said he supports a recommendation that the Legislature review the impact of police body cameras and decide whether the want to recommend their use statewide.

“It’s important that an officer has as many tools on his toolbelt to do his job in a good way and to protect themselves and protect the community,” Castile said.

The recommendations touch on how law enforcement should handle someone who is in a mental health crisis, as well as the mental health of the officers themselves. The task force asked state lawmakers to put more funding into expanding resources for mental health and wellness for first responders and officers.

“A police officer at 10 a.m. can go to a shooting, two hours later they’re dealing with a baby death, and then a fight,” said Brian Peters, executive Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “There’s just a lot of pressures that the men and women of law enforcement are facing these days, and there needs to be some type of support.”

But Peters, who served on the task force, doesn’t support all of the recommendations, including one to establish an ombudsperson to address concerns about closed cases of police-involved.

“We have a system, we have a court system,” he said. “When a case goes through the courts, to me, that is whether something was justified or not.”

