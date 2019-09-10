MINNEAPOLIS — Target is hiring more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, up 8% from last year.
The retailer is doubling to 8,000 the number hires dedicated to handling online orders.
While the jobs are described as season, Target said Tuesday that 40% of the 120,000 people hired last year stayed with the Minneapolis company after the holidays.
Hiring has become more expensive for Target Corp. as it tries to improve the experience of shopping in its stores. All seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour after Target raised its minimum wage in June. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.
