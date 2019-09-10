NEW YORK — Target plans to hire more than 130,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, a 4% increase from a year ago.

The retailer said Tuesday that most of new hires will work at one of its 1,800 stores, where they will stock shelves or check people out at the register. About 8,000 of the jobs are for its 39 distribution center across the country, where they'll pack, ship and load online orders.

Retailers will likely have a tough time attracting holiday help again this year. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, and people can be pickier about where they work.

Target said it will pay workers $13 an hour this year, a dollar more an hour than last year. And the Minneapolis-based company said it will hold hiring events at all its 1,800 stores on Oct. 11 to 13, and again from Nov. 2 to 3.

Earlier this week, package delivery company UPS said it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers, about the same amount as last year.