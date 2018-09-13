Target Corp. announced Thursday it plans to hire about 120,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season — 20 percent more than last year — and will up its starting pay by $1 an hour.

As consumers increasingly shift to online shopping, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will double the number of workers dedicated to handling in-store pickup and curbside service, and boost its workforce at distribution warehouses by about two-thirds from last year.

With low unemployment nationwide, retailers are competing for workers willing to sign on for a few months to help shoppers find items in stores and handle online orders as consumers' shopping preferences shift.

Target said it would offer existing workers additional hours and would pay temporary hires $12 an hour along with store discounts, up from $11 an hour last year.

It also will spend $2 million on rewards for those who work during the holiday period.

Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it would hire about 80,000 holiday workers for its Macy's and Bloomingdale stores. Kohl's and JCPenney began recruiting people for temporary jobs at the beginning of the summer.

Target rings up a third or more of its annual sales during the fourth quarter, and has spent the past year investing in technology and staffing to try to capture consumers' desires for ease, convenience and expectations for speedy delivery of online orders.

During the third quarter, the retailer's online sales grew by more than 41 percent compared to last year, and experienced its strongest traffic growth in a decade.

This week Target is holding its annual fall meeting, in which managers and workers from across the country come to Minneapolis for what is often a star-filled pep rally to announce holiday plans.

Wednesday, tennis great Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, spoke to about 3,000 employees at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis.