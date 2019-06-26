Someone target shooting Tuesday evening in a southwestern metro suburb inadvertently shot a passing motorcyclist in the chest, authorities said.

The stray gunfire occurred about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday and came from an address on Homestead Road about 5 miles southwest of Carver, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist was taken by emergency responders to HCMC in Minneapolis and was last reported to be in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was heading south on County Road 40 in San Francisco Township when a bullet came from a group of target shooters, who were aiming in the direction of the road, officials said.

According to the statement from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation was continuing and it was "unknown at this time" whether charges would be filed.

Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist or any of the target shooters.