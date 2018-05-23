Target said it saw its strongest quarterly traffic growth in more than a decade in the first quarter, propelling it to a 3 percent comparable stores sales gain.

But its earnings missed analysts’ expectations as higher employee wages and increased staffing as well as the costs to fulfill more digital orders weighed down its profit margins.

Its net profit was $718 million, a 5.9 percent increase from $678 million in the same quarter a year ago. When adjusted for one-time expenses, it earned $1.32 a share, which was lower than the $1.38 a share analysts were expecting. Target’s shares were down 6 percent in premarket trading.

“Slight margin pressure is understandable due to the various sensible strategic investment initiatives that are in process, from employees to e-commerce, as well as the impact of the competitive dynamic rippling throughout retail led by Walmart and Amazon as they continue to battle for market share using price,” Moody’s analyst Charlie O’Shea said in a statement.

Target’s revenue in the quarter rose 3.4 percent to $16.8 billion, beating analysts’ expectations. Online sales rose 28 percent. The company said it saw broad market share gains across all its core categories and expects to see sales accelerate even further in the second quarter.

“Our first quarter performance reflects the benefit of our unique multi-category portfolio,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “Strong sales growth in our home, essentials and food & beverage categories offset the impact of delayed sales in temperature-sensitive categories, which accelerated rapidly in recent weeks as weather improved across the country.”

As it has been looking to stay competitive, Target has been remodeling stores, introducing new brands, and expanding its curbside Drive Up and same-day delivery service through Shipt to more parts of the country.

Other retailers, including Macy’s and Kohl’s, have also reported strong first-quarter sales in the last week.