Target Corp.’s sales are on the rebound after falling for about a year.

The Minneapolis-based retailer revised its second-quarter guidance this morning, saying that traffic and sales had improved in the first two months of the current period and so is now expecting a modest increase in comparable sales. It also said it expects its earnings per share to be above the high end of its previous guidance because of a tax benefit from its global sourcing operations.

The company’s shares shot up 5 percent in premarket trading this morning after the news was released.

“Target’s recent progress reinforces our confidence and commitment to our strategy as we build an even better Target for tomorrow,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement, noting that the improved performance comes despite “continued challenges in the competitive environment.”

He added that the retailer’s launch of a new nusery decor line, Cloud Island, in May was a success and will be followed by four more new exclusive brands in home and apparel in the coming months as part of a two-year push to introduce a dozen new brands.

Cornell also said the company was “pleased” with the initial results of rollout in the Twin Cities of Target Restock, the next-day delivery service it recently began testing of household essentials, a rival program to Amazon’s Prime Pantry.

Target plans to report its full second quarter results on August 16.

Its sales have declined in the previous four quarters as it has struggled to keep up with the shift to online shopping and amid fierce competition from Amazon and Walmart. Its grocery department has also seen softer sales.

Executives had told investors earlier this year not to expect sales to turn positive until possibly next year as key parts of the company’s strategy to remodel hundreds of stores, launch new brands, and overhaul its supply chain would take time to impact sales. It had projected a low single-digit decline in sales for the second quarter as well as the entire year.

Target reported a 1.3 percent drop in comparable sales in the first quarter of this year, which was better than the 3.6 percent decline analysts had forecast.