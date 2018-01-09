Add Target Corp. to the growing list of retailers who had a more robust holiday season as shoppers were in a spending mood.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported this morning that comparable sales in November and December rose 3.4 percent, much higher than its forecast for sales to be flat to up 2 percent. The company said it saw sales growth across all of categories as well as higher traffic in stores and online. It also raised its profit forecast for the full fourth quarter.

Target's shares were up 3 percent this morning.

"We are very pleased with our holiday season performance, which reflects the progress we've made against our strategy throughout the year," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

After a sales slump punctuated by a disappointing holiday the year before, Target set out a new strategic road map in the last year that includes lowering prices, remodeling hundreds of stores, opening more smaller urban locations, and refreshing its portfolio of private-label brands. Given its better holiday performance, Target said it now expects comparable sales in 2017 to be up just over 1 percent.

Holiday retail sales across the industry are expected to be fairly strong, boosted by an improving economy, high consumer confidence, and low unemployment.

A number of department stores, which have struggled in recent years, have reported surprisingly strong sales in recent days. On Monday, Kohl's reported a giant 6.9 percent jump in comparable sales during the holidays.

Meanwhile, J.C. Penney had a 3.4 percent sales increase and Macy's 1 percent in November and December.

Target also raised its profit forecast for the full fourth quarter to a range of $1.30 to $1.40 in adjusted earnings per share, compared to its prior range of $1.05 to $1.25. The increase was due in part to the lower tax rate the company expects to enjoy in January as a result of the recently-enacted federal tax law.

The retailer, which will lay out more detailed guidance at an investors meeting in March, said it expects sales in 2018 to rise in the low single digits as it continues to launch new brands, including a new women's denim-focused brand to replace Mossimo, open about 30 new smaller stores, and remodel more than 325 stores this year. It will also be working this year to rapidly expand its Drive Up curbside pickup service it has been testing in the Twin Cities as well as a new same-day delivery service as a result of its recent $550 million acquisition of delivery firm Shipt.

Target said it plans to use additional cash generated from the new federal tax law for various capital investments, dividends, and additional share repurchase.