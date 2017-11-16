NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to pick up a few things, including her new album.
The Nashville Tennessean reports the superstar singer chronicled her Target run through Instagram Stories. The newspaper reports Swift approached fans and video chatted with their friends who missed out on the surprise visit to the store.
Swift approached some star struck shoppers in the store, telling them "you can talk to me if you want."
Swift said in her story that she has a tradition of visiting the store to buy her album when a new one comes out. Her sixth album, "Reputation," was released last week.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Music
Lawyers for Meek Mill trying to get him released from prison
Lawyers for Meek Mill are asking for him to be released from prison and for his probation to be terminated.
National
Radio anchor says Franken groped, kissed her without consent
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
TV & Media
Current events disrupt Showtime series on mass shootings
It came as little surprise to producers, but Showtime's documentary series this fall on mass shooting incidents was itself disrupted by mass shootings.
National
The Latest: Franken calls for investigation of own conduct
The Latest on an allegation of sexual harassment against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):
Variety
Lehigh bars fraternity from campus for alcohol violations
A private university in Pennsylvania has barred the Sigma Chi fraternity from operating on campus for more than two years after two students were hospitalized for excessive drinking at a champagne party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.