Target has adopted a sweeping new chemicals policy that includes phasing out some potentially harmful elements from certain products and pushing suppliers to begin disclosing all of the ingredients in their products.

Under the new policy unveiled Wednesday, the Minneapolis-based retailer says it will ensure perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) are removed from textile products such as kids' uniforms and tablecloths by 2022. It also will ensure that similar textile products such as sleeping bags, rugs and clothing do not have any possibly-harmful flame retardants in them under the same time frame.

In addition, it pledges by 2020 to make sure beauty, baby care, personal care and household cleaning products that is sells are not formulated with a list of six chemicals that include phthalates, propyl-parabens, butyl-parabens and formaldehyde.

"We congratulate Target on this bold new commitment," Mike Schade with advocacy group Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families said in a statement. "The company is showing real leadership on toxic chemicals within the retail industry. We're very happy to see that Target is setting clear goals with concrete timeframes."

Target will phase in its push for suppliers to disclose all of the ingredients in its products over time, starting with beauty, baby, personal care and household cleaning goods by 2020. That will include requiring suppliers to reveal what's in generic terms such as "fragrance," which has been a particularly hard nut for retailers and advocacy groups to crack.

"We believe that this robust approach to managing chemicals will accelerate similar efforts across the industry," Target says in its policy statement. "Together, we can further reduce the presence of unwanted chemicals in the homes and workplaces of millions of people, helping to enhance their health and well-being."

As part of the new comprehensive policy, Target says it will help work to find safer alternatives to these chemicals and has pledged to invest up to $5 million in green chemistry innovation in the next five years.

"Our chemical strategy will be one of the most comprehensive in the U.S. retail industry, including all Target-owned and national brand products and operations, not just formulated products," Jennifer Silberman, Target's chief sustainability officer said in a statement. "It's ambitious, but using our size, scale and expertise, we think we'll be able to make significant progress."

The changes come as customers are increasingly concerned about the chemicals in the products they ingest or put on their body.

Last July, Wal-Mart asked its suppliers to remove formaldehyde, triclosan and six other substances from their products.