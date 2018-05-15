Target is shaving $2 off the delivery fee and is expanding nationwide its Restock program, a next-day delivery service for household essentials and nonperishable pantry items such as laundry detergent, cereal, and diapers.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is also waiving the newly-reduced $2.99 delivery fee altogether for its Redcard holders, who already receive free shipping on orders from Target.com. The previous price for Target Restock orders was $4.99.

The changes comes a couple of months after Amazon switched up the pricing for its Prime Pantry program, which is similar to Restock. In March, Amazon announced it will begin charging an additional $5-a-month membership fee to Prime members who want to get unlimited free shipping on Pantry orders of at least $40. Or shoppers can pay $7.99 a box. It previously charged $5.99 per box.

"We wanted to make sure Target Restock was even more compelling for guests," aid Jamie Bastian, a Target spokeswoman. "Because we have a year under our belt, we determined economically that we could support a reduced fee and free shipping for Redcard holders."

The retailer first began testing Target Restock in its hometown of the Twin Cities in the summer of 2017. By encouraging shoppers to buy more items online at once, filling a box up about the size of a shopping cart up to 45 pounds, the company aimed to make sending online orders more profitable instead of customers making many smaller orders.

About 10,000 items were initially eligible for the service, but now it's up to 35,000 products. The orders are fulfilled from nearby Target stores and FedEx handles the deliveries. If orders are placed by 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Target says the orders will reach customers' doorsteps by the next day. (By comparison, many Target.com orders now reach customers within two days.)

Target Restock is currently up and running in 11 markets, but will be available in about 60 major metro areas by later this week, reaching about 75 percent of the U.S. population including suburban and rural areas.

While she did not say how many customers use Restock, Bastian said the program has been popular. About 40 percent of Target Restock customers make another order within 3 to 4 weeks.