Target Corp. has streamlined access to its Shipt personal shopping and delivery service by allowing customers to order items directly through Target.com.

Until now Target customers needed to use Shipt’s mobile app or website to shop for groceries and other items, which are delivered within a few hours the same day.

Target purchased the Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt for $550 million in late 2017 and continues to operate the subscription-based service as an independent entity. Shipt hires its own delivery staff and works with multiple retailers in each market.

In the Twin Cities, Shipt also provides same-day delivery service for such stores as CVS, Kowalski’s, Hy-Vee, Petco and Liquor Boy. Subscriptions cost $14 per month or $99 a year.

The Shipt service is available at 1,500 Target stores in 47 states.

The move to integrate Shipt’s shopping and delivery service with the Target website and mobile app allows the Minneapolis-based retailer to control the shopping experience and offer its own deals.

Those with a Target-branded credit card can get the 5% discount and also have the option of paying a single delivery fee rather than a monthly or annual membership.

Target shoppers will still be able to use Shipt’s app or website to place orders.

Target tested the direct link to Shipt shopping services in several markets, including Minneapolis. It became available nationwide Thursday.