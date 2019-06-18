A fan survey of all 30 MLB parks that is somewhat strange, not altogether specific but overwhelmingly complimentary to Target Field was released recently by SeatGeek.

In it, close to 8,000 fans were asked about three critical areas of ballpark enjoyment: overall atmosphere, food and … um … bathrooms?

Target Field did quite well in all three, with top 10 finishes across the board. But while the atmosphere (No. 9) and food (No. 10) were given solid grades, it’s apparently the bathrooms (No. 2) where the nearly decade-old ballpark in Minneapolis really shines through. Apparently the park has sorted through its early long line problem (diagram from vintage 2010 Clearance Clarence post above).

The Twins could use some relievers, but at least their fans enjoy relieving themselves.

Only SunTrust Park, the Braves’ relatively new sprawling suburban project, offers its customers a more satisfying restroom experience, according to the survey.

Shockingly, Guaranteed Rate Field (home of the White Sox) earned the top spot in the food category. I’m going to all four games of a Twins-Sox series there next month, and I will happily report back.

As for atmosphere? PNC Park in Pittsburgh took the top spot. No argument here.

The survey does, though, tend to degrade some of the classic ballparks. Neither Fenway nor Wrigley finished above No. 13 in any category (including atmosphere! Come on!).

Fenway was a dismal 29th in the bathroom rankings. Hopefully any Boston fans in town for the ongoing series at Target Field are being shown what a proper ballpark restroom experience looks and feels like.

And truth be told: The most useful part of the whole survey was having all 30 stadium names listed next to the teams. With all the corporate changes in recent years, this is a handy reference.