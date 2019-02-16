Attendance concerns

Attendance numbers have steadily fallen since Target Field opened in 2010. The Twins hope to keep those numbers from dipping below 24,000 fans per game for the first time since 2002 at the Metrodome.

Year Average Pct. AL rank

2018 24,188 63.6 8th of 15

2017 25,324 64.9 10th of 15

2016 24,246 61.4 11th of 15

2015 27,408 69.4 9th of 15

2014 27,785 70.3 8th of 15

2013 30,588 77.4 7th of 15

2012 34,276 86.8 6th of 14

2011 39,113 99.0 2nd of 14

2010 39,798 100.7 3rd of 14

Sources: Baseball-Reference.com, ESPN.com