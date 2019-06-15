Long lines formed at Target stores across Minnesota and the nation Saturday after cash registers quit working, and shoppers reacted with amazement and frustration.

On Twitter, Facebook and other sites, shoppers posted experiences about long waits at checkout lines on Saturday. In some places, employees blocked doors into the store.

Officials at Minneapolis based Target Corp. have not issued a comment but a spokeswoman told the Star Tribune she was looking into it. On Twitter, the company posted messages from several accounts, including @AskTarget, which read: "We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get it fixed. Thank you for your patience!"

The website downdetector.com showed reports of an outage in major cities, including the Twin Cities, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Baltimore. Reports began spiking around midday.

Danielle Wilson's Twitter post around 1:40 p.m. CST summed up many frustrated shoppers: "Nothing like loading up your @Target cart on a SATURDAY for them to announce that ALL registers are down (an hour now) My veggies are melting apparently it's a global issue. Is it the Apocalypse?!?! All those indulgent wants left behind."

The retailer experienced a similar glitch in June 2014, which it blamed on a defect with a network device that affected its point-of-sale systems. In that case, the problem happened on a Sunday evening and was resolved within hours.

A system failure during the peak of weekend traffic could have broader implications for sales — and possibly its image.

During the 2014 outage, Target employees handed out $3 coupons in some stores that said "We are sorry for any delay you experienced in our store."

At the Target store on Nicollet Mall, employees handed out free cookies and bottled water along with the coupons to customers as they waited.

On Twitter, some customers also reported receiving free Starbucks items and popcorn.