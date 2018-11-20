NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Target Corp., down $8.12 to $69.03
The retailer's profit fell short of Wall Street expectations as it invested more in its stores and its online business.
Ross Stores Inc., down $8.55 to $82.64
The discount retailer's third-quarter sales were lower than analysts expected.
Kohl's Corp., down $6.55 to $64.45
The department store gave back some of its gains from earlier this year after it reported its quarterly results.
L Brands Inc., down $6.12 to $28.43
The parent of Victoria's Secret cut its quarterly dividend.
Campbell Soup Co., up $2.10 to $40.55
The soup and packaged food company had a larger-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter.
Boston Scientific Corp., down $1.24 to $34.05
The medical device maker said it will buy surgical products maker BTG for about $4.2 billion.
Agilent Technologies Inc., up $4.91 to $67.52
The scientific instrument maker announced a larger profit and stronger sales than analysts had forecast.
Duke Energy Corp., up 88 cents to $88.52
Utility companies held up better than other stocks as investors looked for relatively safe options during another market decline.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.