Target is hoping its latest limited edition collaboration will be as successful as its Lily Pulitzer and Marimekko runs. The Minneapolis-based retailer announced its short-run partnership on Thursday: the wildly popular Vineyard Vines with its smiling pink whale logo.

The collection of 300 items from clothing and accessories to home goods and petwear will go on sale on May 18.

The items will only be available at Target, and some such as tablewear and outdoor games are new categories for Vineyard Vines.

The items will range in price from $2 to $120, with most under $35, Target said.

"Vineyard Vines is a brand our guests know and love, and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints," said Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

The idea, Tritton said, is to launch the summer season in style.

Brothers Shep and Ian Murray founded Vineyard Vines in 1998 selling neckties inspired by summers on Massachusett's Martha's Vineyard. The line expanded into an apparel line with the idea that "Every day should feel this good."

Vineyard Vines now has over 100 stores of its own, and its apparel is available in more than 600 specialty and department stores.

Shep Murray said the company looks forward to testing new product categories at Target, which he said shares Vineyard Vines' culture of "optimism and innovation."

Through the partnership, the two companies will support Camp Southern Ground with scholarships, operations and products. The camp was founded by country singer Zac Brown to bring kids from all backgrounds together and also supports veterans.