NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Target Corp., up $2.67 to $85.94
The retailer raised its annual forecasts as its sales over the internet and in stores both climbed.
Lowe's Cos., up $5.78 to $105.52
The home improvement retailer had a solid second quarter as Americans continue to invest in their homes.
Super Micro Computer Inc., down $2.70 to $15.65
The server technology company said the Nasdaq will move to delist its stock.
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., down $2.18 to $50.16
The insurance and financial services company said it will buy insurance underwriter Navigators for $70 a share, or $2.08 billion.
Exact Sciences Corp., up $15.27 to $65.32
The company said it will work with Pfizer to market Cologuard, a stool screening DNA test for colorectal cancer.
Marathon Oil Corp., up 66 cents to $20.87
Energy companies rose as oil prices jumped for the second day in a row.
Johnson Controls International PLC, down 40 cents to $39.61
Industrial companies struggled Wednesday and lagged behind the broader S&P 500 index.
Nvidia Corp., up $9.50 to $262.82
Technology sector stocks reversed course after an early slide.
