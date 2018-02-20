OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — It was a sticky commute on a New Jersey interstate after tar coated the highway.
State Trooper Alejandro Goez says the tar was in the center and right southbound lanes along a 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 295 in Salem County just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The trooper says about 20 vehicles reported going over the tar between mileposts 13 and 8. The tar stuck to their tires and wheels.
There were no accidents or injuries. Workers scraped the tar from the road.
State Police are trying to determine where the tar came from.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Books
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 16:Fiction1. The Dispatcher by John Scalzi, narrated by Zachary Quinto (Audible Studios)2. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated…
Books
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending February 18, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books1. The Wife…
Variety
Oregon officials struggle to ID which pot sites are legal
An Oregon district attorney announced criminal charges arising from an illegal marijuana growing operation, which sheriff's deputies stumbled across while searching for something else.
TV & Media
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 18, 2018:Top Paid iPhone Apps:1. Minecraft, Mojang2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.3. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD4. Plague…
National
Character witnesses testify for embattled Allentown mayor
A parade of character witnesses have testified in defense of the embattled mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city at his federal corruption trial.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.