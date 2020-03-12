Maple days

Minneopa State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

• Check out tree-tapping and sap-boiling demonstrations. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Get ideas for producing your own backyard syrup. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Eastman Nature Center

1-4 p.m. Sunday

• Discover maple syruping history and techniques. Taste the final product. (This program will be taught in English and Spanish.) Drop in anytime. (763-694-7700, bit.ly/eastmansyrup)

Baker Outdoor Learning Center

3-5 p.m. Sunday

• Learn to identify a maple tree, help tap a tree, and get in on the process of producing syrup. Cost is $6. (763-694-7724, bit.ly/bakercentersyrup)

Sun science

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Celebrate the return of longer days with solar experiments. Make sun-print cards and use a simple sundial. Experiment to see which sunscreen is most effective and learn how solar panels work. Cost is $8. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/gatewaysun)

All about snakes

Blue Mounds State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Learn how snakes play a big role in the ecosystem. The program is geared toward children. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Raptors up close

2-4 p.m. Sunday

Lowry Nature Center

• Learn about some native birds. Cameras are welcome, and drop in anytime. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/lowrycenterraptors)

Skimming the pond

Hyland Hills Ski Area

1-3 p.m. Sunday

• Heard of the Hardsmalta Festival and Pond Skim? What is Hardsmalta? It’s Swedish for meltdown and it’s the name of a seventh annual event that involves pond skimming by brave skiers, snowboarders and others. There will be food, prizes and music, too. The event is free with two nonperishable items for donation to a local food shelf. (bit.ly/hylandfestival)