NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or added heavily on Tuesday:
Tapestry Inc., up $5.70 to $53.16
The shoe and handbag maker had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $11.29 to $156.13
The auto parts retailer's quarterly results came out ahead of Wall Street estimates.
SJW Group Inc., up $4.35 to $66.75
California Water Service raised its offer to buy the utility company.
Wolverine World Wide Inc., up 89 cents to $38.39
Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did better than large multinationals Tuesday.
Express Scripts Holding Co., up $1.98 to $86
Investor Carl Icahn said he's dropping his opposition to Cigna's bid to buy Express Scripts.
Synchrony Financial, up 82 cents to $30.01
The company said it extended a contract with Lowe's to manage the retailer's credit card programs.
Home Depot Inc., down $1.04 to $193.10
The home improvement retailer raised its annual forecasts but still expects a smaller profit than analysts hope for.
DowDuPont Inc., up 97 cents to $67.56
Materials companies rebounded Tuesday after two days of sharp losses.
