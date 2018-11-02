NAIROBI, Kenya — A Tanzanian regional official says authorities are cracking down on homosexuality as part of a wider drive against prostitution and immorality.

Paul Makonda, Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam, said they had received an overwhelming response for their call to the public to out gays and prostitution rings.

Makonda said the goal is to eradicate prostitution and homosexuality. He said in a press conference Wednesday that the public sent police the names of more than 200 people and he announced the names of some who were frequently named. He said some people had been accused of being homosexual because their walking style was deemed "gay."

Tanzania, like many other African countries, has laws criminalizing same sex relations.