KAMPALA, Uganda — A government agency in Tanzania says a passenger ferry has capsized on Lake Victoria while carrying an unknown number of people.
The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency, which is in charge of servicing the vessels, confirms in a statement Thursday that the MV Nyerere was involved in an accident but gives no further details.
It says rescue efforts are underway.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Puerto Rico marks 1 year since Maria with choirs, protests
The uplifting strains of one of Puerto Rico's most beloved songs filled the air at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday as a choir stood in the coastal town where Hurricane Maria made landfall at that moment exactly one year ago.
World
Defense expo reflects troubles for South African military
South Africa is one of the continent's biggest defense spenders but its military is increasingly stretched as the country faces recession and a weakening currency.
World
Guatemalan protesters demand Morales reverse on graft body
Thousands are marching in Guatemala to protest President Jimmy Morales' decision to end the work of a U.N. commission investigating corruption in the country.
World
Turkey frees prominent opposition lawmaker Berberoglu
A Turkish court has released a prominent lawmaker from the main opposition party who had been sentenced to more than five years in prison for revealing state secrets and espionage.
World
Egypt court orders release of former president's sons
An Egyptian court on Thursday ordered the release from detention of former president Hosni Mubarak's two sons, overturning a ruling by another court whose judge surprisingly told police to arrest them and send them to prison.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.