Good evening from TCF Bank Stadium, where the Gophers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. (TV: FS1) will try to for that elusive first conference win of the season against Indiana (4-4, 1-4).

The big question going into the game was: Who will start at quarterback for the Gophers? It will be redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan, because true freshman Zack Annexstad is out because of an injury, play-by-play broadcaster Mike Grimm reported during the KFXN-FM pregame show. In addition, redshirt freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim will miss the game because of injury.

Morgan relieved Annexstad after halftime of the Gophers’ 53-28 loss at Nebraska on Saturday. Morgan completed 11 of 16 passes for 214 yards and led three touchdown drives. He also rushed four times for 35 yards, including a 9-yard TD run, and that gave the Gophers an added dimension in the option game.

At Nebraska last week, Annexstad was taken to a hospital for tests for an internal midsection injury before flying home with the team. He also has dealt with an ankle injury since the Sept. 15 game against Miami (Ohio), limiting his mobility.

At running back, true freshman Bryce Williams was listed as a co-starter with Ibrahim on the depth chart, but senior Shannon Brooks was taking first-team reps in pregame warmups. If Brooks plays, it would be his season debut.

On Friday, the Minneapolis City Attorney’s office did not make a charging decision and will continue its investigation into an Oct. 14 incident in which Brooks allegedly assaulted his roommate.

“The City Attorney’s Office is not going to be making a charging decision today. The investigation continues,’’ said Sarah McKenzie, spokeswoman for the city attorney’s office. McKenzie added that more information likely would be available next week.

Brooks suffered a knee injury shortly before spring practice and was expected to miss the season. But a new NCAA rule that allows players to participate in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility opened the door for Brooks to play this year. He was medically cleared last week, and coach P.J. Fleck originally planned to play him against Nebraska.