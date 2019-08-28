Tanner Morgan by the numbers
4-2
as a starter in last part of 2018
9
Total games played
9, 1,401 and 58.6
Morgan’s TD passes, yards thrown and completion percentage
86
Longest pass
Bad game
Tossed six interceptions, including two in a loss to Northwestern where he also fumbled
best game
In first start against Indiana, went 17 of 24 for 302 yards and three touchdowns with one INT.
MEGAN RYAN
