Tanner Morgan by the numbers

4-2

as a starter in last part of 2018

9

Total games played

9, 1,401 and 58.6

Morgan’s TD passes, yards thrown and completion percentage

86

Longest pass

Bad game

Tossed six interceptions, including two in a loss to Northwestern where he also fumbled

best game

In first start against Indiana, went 17 of 24 for 302 yards and three touchdowns with one INT.

MEGAN RYAN