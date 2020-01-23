CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jashawn Talton-Thomas had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edged past New Orleans 74-71 on Wednesday night.
Irshaad Hunte had 15 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-12, 4-5 Southland Conference). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Myles Smith had 13 points.
Jaylen Key had 14 points for the Privateers (6-13, 2-7). Bryson Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Troy Green had 11 points.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday. New Orleans plays Nicholls State at home on Saturday.
