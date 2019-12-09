HONG KONG — Hong Kong police say they have made 6,022 arrests and fired nearly 16,000 tear gas rounds during six months of anti-government protests that have shaken the city.
Police say the arrests included 11 people detained in raids over the weekend that netted a pistol and other weapons. Police suspect the weapons were intended for use during a demonstration attended by hundreds of thousands of peaceful marchers on Sunday.
Police also arrested 12 people on Monday suspected of preparing gasoline bombs.
Police said they have also fired 10,000 rubber baton rounds during the six months of protests and that 493 officers have been injured.
