TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega Superspeedway's infield will undergo a $50 million renovation that will begin in October.
Track and International Speedway Corporation officials announced Thursday a project that includes a garage viewing walkway for fans and a new paddock club. Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch says it will be "the biggest construction project ever at Talladega."
Construction will begin after NASCAR's visit Oct. 12-14. It is expected to be completed in time for the 2019 fall race.
It will feature a two-level paddock club located near the end of pit road with seating for 600-plus fans, a bar and a 41-foot video screen. Other new additions will include four 25-person garage suites, along with wireless access and two new concession stands.
ISC Chief Executive Officer Lesa France Kennedy says it is "a world-class extension" of grandfather Bill France Sr.'s vision. France founded NASCAR.
