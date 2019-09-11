The Twins face one of baseball's top pitchers, Stephen Strasburg, tonight (6:40, FSN) at Target Field when they play the Washington Nationals in the second game of a three-game set.

The Twins, who will miss facing Max Scherzer in this series, won 5-0 in Tuesday's opener.

Strasburg is 16-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 185 innings.

Martin Perez (10-6, 4.75) is on the bump for the Twins.

No Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, C.J. Cron, Mitch Garver or Jake Cave in tonight's lineup.

WASHINGTON

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, DH

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Victor Robles, CF

TWINS

Luis Arraez, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Lamonte Wade, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jason Castro, C

The rain is supposed to hold off until around 9 ... we'll see.