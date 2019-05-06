DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP lawmakers in St. Paul emerged from a round of end-of-session negotiations Monday saying they are “optimistic” and “positive” — and that their approaches to setting a budget are fundamentally opposed.

Legislators and the governor appeared unlikely to meet their self-imposed deadline Monday to agree on how much to spend on schools, roads, health care and other major areas of the state’s budget. They meet three times Monday, and have less than two weeks to sort through their differences before the Legislature is set to adjourn.

Lawmakers set the Monday deadline several months ago for reaching broad spending targets. They were aiming for a timely and organized end to the session and avoid returning to the Capitol to finish negotiations after May 20. But the Democratic governor, DFL-led House and Senate Republican majority have been working through a $2 billion-dollar difference in their spending plans.

E-12 education is one of the key areas where the two parties differ, Walz said after he emerged from a negotiation session Monday. He noted his budget plan includes about $700 million more for schools than the previous budget, while Senate Republicans proposed an additional $200 million. House Democrats want a $900 million spending increase.

Walz questioned the Senate’s spending plan, which aims to avoid raising taxes, and called it “an arbitrary number that they set ideologically.”

Meanwhile Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, condemned the DFL approach to budgeting. He said the governor and House DFL leaders built their budgets by adding in spending priorities, and then raised taxes as necessary to pay for them.

Gazelka, Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, are trying to determine the top-line number for the state’s next two-year budget, and within that, what should be spent on education or health and human services. Legislators have already started meeting in joint conference committees, and need to know those numbers so they have goals to work toward as they merge House and Senate budget bills.

Walz’s plan for a 20-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase remained another key area of division between the two parties.

“The gas tax is not going to happen,” Gazelka said Monday. He said that is one of a few areas where Senate Republicans have drawn a “strong red line.”

Gazelka said he is open to using some state-backed borrowing to fund additional road and bridge projects, but declined to comment in detail about the possibility of an infrastructure bonding bill this session.

“No scenario that they put out ... keeps pace with what Minnesota needs to do to keep a high-quality state transportation system,” Walz said of the GOP’s opposition to the gas tax. “So that is an ongoing discussion.”