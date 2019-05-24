Most of the lasting memories of cabin life in Minnesota regard time spent with family and friends. We're interested in hearing your cabin rules for visitors to your hideaway, how they've worked, and maybe where they've been abused -- mistakenly or otherwise. Our feature about cabin etiquette will run in the Outdoors Weekend section this summer.
