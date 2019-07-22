WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting with Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, about ending America's longest war, the conflict in Afghanistan.

Trump and Khan are both unpredictable and have had a rocky relationship. Monday's visit is meant to smooth tensions and deal with complex problems facing both nations.

The Trump administration wants Pakistan to use its leverage and influence with the Taliban to get a cease fire in neighboring Afghanistan, advance the peace process and create stability so he can end or substantially reduce America's involvement in the war.

Pakistan, which is suffering economically, wants to reset relations and broaden the relationship in hope of securing more investment, trade and possibly a restoration of the U.S. aid Trump cut.