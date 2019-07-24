KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in the western Farah province, killing at least four police and wounding another two.
Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says two insurgents were killed in the shootout late Tuesday.
The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents have continued to launch daily assaults, mainly targeting security forces, even while holding negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year war.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Landslides in southwest China kill 12; 34 missing
At least 12 people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and rescuers are looking for 34 missing, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.
World
Accident in Turkey injures 25 tourists; most from Poland
Turkey's state-run news agency says a tour bus carrying tourists from Poland, Russia and Norway veered off a road near the Mediterranean coast and rolled over, injuring at least 25 people.
World
Taliban kill 4 Afghan police in attack on checkpoint
An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in the western Farah province, killing at least four police and wounding another two.
World
Germany charges suspect over 2005 killing of Sri Lanka FM
German prosecutors have charged a suspected member of the Tamil Tigers as an accessory to murder in the 2005 assassination of Sri Lanka's foreign minister.
World
The Latest: China says HK protester acts are 'intolerable'
The Latest on China's national defense white paper released Wednesday (all times local):