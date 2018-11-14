KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say the Taliban have killed 12 members of the Afghan security forces, including nine soldiers who died in a battle in the Maidan Wardak province just outside the capital, Kabul.
Hekmat Durani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the nine were killed in the Sayed Abad district, and that another three soldiers were wounded. He says five insurgents were killed in the exchange late Tuesday.
Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the governor of the northeastern Takhar province, says the Taliban attacked police there, killing three and wounding another three.
The Taliban, who in recent years have taken over nearly half the country, claimed both attacks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Expensive APEC summit sows division in host Papua New Guinea
After three decades of promoting free trade as a panacea to poverty, the APEC grouping of nations that includes the U.S. and China is holding its lavish annual leaders' meeting in the country that can least afford it.
World
BTS's agency apologizes over band member's A-bomb shirt
The agency for K-pop superstars BTS apologized Wednesday for members wearing a T-shirt depicting the explosion of an atomic bomb and a hat with a Nazi emblem.
World
Pence says Myanmar's handling of Rohingya 'without excuse'
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi rebuffed criticism from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders Wednesday over her government's treatment of its ethnic Rohingya Muslims.
World
Global shares dip after Wall Street falls over oil concerns
Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday, after the steepest drop in oil prices in more than three years put investors in a selling mood on Wall Street.
World
Chaotic Sri Lankan Parliament rejects president's chosen PM
Sri Lanka's Parliament passed a no-confidence vote against the government headed by the hastily sworn-in and bitterly disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, as lawmakers convened Wednesday for the first time since the president dismissed his Cabinet and suspended the legislature last month.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.