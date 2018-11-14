KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say the Taliban have killed 12 members of the Afghan security forces, including nine soldiers who died in a battle in the Maidan Wardak province just outside the capital, Kabul.

Hekmat Durani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the nine were killed in the Sayed Abad district, and that another three soldiers were wounded. He says five insurgents were killed in the exchange late Tuesday.

Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the governor of the northeastern Takhar province, says the Taliban attacked police there, killing three and wounding another three.

The Taliban, who in recent years have taken over nearly half the country, claimed both attacks.