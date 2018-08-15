KABUL, Afghanistan — An official says Taliban attacks have killed four police in southern Zabul province.
Provincial police chief Mustafa Mayar says the Taliban attacked security posts in the Zabul capital of Qalat early Wednesday, killing the four and wounding three other officers.
He says the gunbattle lasted several hours during which the Taliban used artillery and heavy guns. The attack also left seven rebels dead and five others wounded.
