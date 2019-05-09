KABUL, Afghanistan — A deadly Taliban attack on U.S.-based aid group in the Afghan capital has raised concerns among other relief organizations that they could be targeted.

Authorities say Wednesday's assault on Counterpart International in Kabul killed at least nine people as insurgents set off a huge explosion and battled security forces for over six hours. Those killed included three Afghan employees of the organization and two of its security guards.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday they had targeted the organization because Counterpart International promotes "Western culture," including encouraging the mixing of the genders — something that is taboo to the Taliban.

Mujahid claimed the organization was also training Afghan security forces, without elaborating.

The attack came as the Taliban hold peace talks with the U.S. in Qatar.