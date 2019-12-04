Accentuate the Positive

Celina Kane hats

Have a friend who loves the Kentucky Derby? An aunt obsessed with royal weddings? A sister with a fantastic sense of style? Think outside the (hat) box with one of local milliner Celina Kane’s gregarious creations. The Hunterette, pictured: $375 celinakane.com.

Larissa Loden jewelry

Give the socially conscious jewelry lover in your life a reason to smile with statement pieces from Larissa Loden. All pieces are handcrafted in Minneapolis by local artisans and 5% of the annual profits go to Cookie Cart, a nonprofit that teaches teenagers life and small-business skills. Available at Larissa Loden studios (1500 Jackson St. NE. #265, Mpls.), at several local retailers and at larissaloden.com. Earrings: $50, necklace: $100.

Hemlocks Leatherworks market tote

A soft leather bag with a sturdy structure, this tote from Duluth-based Hemlocks Leatherworks is perfect for carting around whatever needs carting, from a laptop to a farmers market haul. A perfect gift for the person who has places to be and things to do, and wants to look chic while doing them. $120, hemlocksleather.com.

Indigo & Snow scarves

Wrap up a luxurious, locally made scarf for your loved one to wrap up in this winter. Hand-dyed using natural methods and made with an emphasis on zero-waste techniques, Indigo & Snow scarves are supremely soft without sacrificing style. Sedona bamboo scarf, $148, indigoandsnow.com.

Woodchuck USA luggage tag

Friends and family will never lose their luggage at the airport carousel again with Woodchuck USA’s distinctive wood-carved luggage tags. Multiple designs available, and contact info is engraved on the back. Plus, for every item that Minneapolis-based Woodchuck sells, they plant a tree. Their motto is “buy one, plant one.” $30, woodchuckusa.com.

From left: Mademiuselle Miel chocolates, Carlos Creek Winery Hot Dish Red, Patti's granola and nuts, Dashfire bitters and Serious Jam.

Sip & Taste

Mademoiselle Miel chocolates

Upgrade the classic box-of-chocolates stocking stuffer with an assortment of artisan chocolate bars, bonbons and marshmallows from Mademoiselle Miel chocolatier. Based in St. Paul, Mademoiselle Miel was named one of the Top 10 chocolatiers in North America in 2014 and won the bronze (for the Americas) in the 2018 International Chocolate Awards. Bonus? The packaging is gorgeous. From $5.50, mademoisellemiel.com.

Patti’s granola and nuts

After years of making small-batch specialties for friends and neighbors, Patti Heimbold decided to share her delicious creations with you and me — and the snack lovers on your holiday gift list. Her Minneapolis-made granola and nut blends are the perfect stocking stuffer and host gift. Available in several local shops, including Kowalski’s Markets, and at pattismpls.com. Prices from $8.

Dashfire bitters

This Minnetonka-based company touts the “largest selection of bitters in the world,” with exotic flavors like Chai’Walla Chai Bitters and a unique line of tinctures. Grab an assortment for someone who is looking to make their already impressive home bar a little more impressive. Available online and in several local liquor stores. From $17; dashfirebitters.com.

Serious Jam

If you’re serious about organic ingredients, supporting local farmers and old-fashioned jam-making methods, invest in a jar — or seven — of Serious Jam. With modern flavors like Blueberry Bourbon Sage and Meyer Lemon Earl Grey Marmalade, Serious Jam will delight your taste buds — and the foodies on your gift list. Great on toast, of course, but also delicious on grilled cheese sandwiches, in layer cakes, on yogurt or oatmeal or as a meat glaze. Available at several local retailers, or gift a monthly jam subscription starting at $22/month, seriousjam.com.

Carlos Creek Winery Hot Dish Red

Part of the Alexandria, Minn.-based Carlos Creek Winery’s Minnesota Nice wine series, the Hot Dish red comprises a (secret!) blend of Minnesota grapes and sports a sweet, fruity flavor with notes of blackberry and spice. Pair it with a hot dish for optimal enjoyment. $19.95; available at Surdyk’s or carloscreekwinery.com/red-wine.

From left: Dinosaur Hampton custom embroidery, Essence One Minnesoapa gift set, Baby Skateboards, Less Traveled Co.'s bookmarks, Leather Works Minnesota dog collar.

Just for Fun

Dinosaur Hampton custom embroidery

Give the gift of personalization with chain-stitch embroidery work by Benjamin Kelly, creator of Dinosaur Hampton’s custom patches and designs. Catch Kelly at a local art fair and have him sew a patch (or a custom design) onto an article of clothing or anything else, like a Christmas stocking or placemat, you have with you. You can also buy them to sew on yourself. Visit his website for ideas, custom requests or to buy modified vintage items. Prices vary, dinosaurhampton.com.

Baby Skateboards

Tim Hudson has been making skateboards by hand — both shaping and painting them — for 15 years. All materials are produced in the U.S. and Hudson, a skater himself, makes each skateboard to order. It’s the perfect gift for the teenager, or the teenager at heart, in your life. $120, babyskateboards.com.

Less Traveled Co.’s wool bookmark

Save bibliophiles from using old receipts and smushed business cards as bookmarks. Hand-woven in Hugo, Minn., these woolen placeholders elevate the art of reading. $10 each, available at lesstraveledco.com.

Leather Works Minnesota canine collar

Don’t leave Fido out of the holiday fun. Give him an updated (and stylish) look with his own Minnesota-made leather collar. Based in St. Paul, Leather Works Minnesota gets most of its leather from Red Wing’s S.B. Foot Tannery (established in 1872), and each item is made by hand. $44, leatherworksminnesota.com.

Essence One Minnesoapa gift set

Bring Minnesota pride to the powder room with Essence One’s soap and lip balm gift set, made with 100% pure essential oils and natural colorants. A bonus: Through the nonprofit Bring Change to Mind, Essence One sponsors Maple Grove High School’s mental health club. A perfect way to wash in the New Year. $15, essenceone.life.

From left: Liz Pechacek ceramics, Ella Cherrey tea towels, Leather Works Minnesota/Faribault Woolen Mill coasters, Autumn Higgins home portraits and Louise Gray quilts.

Comforts of Home

Liz Pechacek ceramics

When Liz Pechacek of Minneapolis took a ceramics class in college, she knew right away that making pottery was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. Thank goodness for the rest of us. Her intricate wares, including these “treasure dishes,” add a touch of elegance wherever they go. From $20, lizpechacek.com.

Faribault Woolen Mill & Leather Works Minnesota coasters

An iconic Minnesota company teamed up with the St. Paul leather company to create woolen and leather coasters. This thoughtful gift looks classy and cozy, all while saving your tables. $12.50 each, leatherworksminnesota.com.

Ella Cherrey tea towels

Artist Ella Cherrey specializes in drawing lighthearted patterns, some of which she started screen-printing at home while her young son napped. Her playful designs will brighten up any kitchen. Designed, screen-printed and sewn in Minneapolis. $22 each, ellacherrey.com.

Autumn Higgins home portraits

Family portraits, of course. Pet portraits, sure. A watercolor portrait of your home? Yes, please! Autumn Higgins of Minneapolis uniquely captures a home’s charm — great for new homeowners or those who’ve loved their home for decades. 8x10, $125; 11x14, $175. To order, send a photo of your home to autumnhiggins@gmail.com; details at autumn-higgins.com.

Louise Gray quilts

The gift of coziness never goes out of style. The Louise Gray Ida Little quilt has modern shapes, earthy tones and can be used for cuddling up or displayed as a piece of art. Handcrafted in Minneapolis by local artisans. $195, louisegray.com.