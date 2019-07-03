MINNEAPOLIS — Stephanie Talbot scored 24 points with five 3-pointers — both career highs — and the Minnesota Lynx used a big third quarter to beat the Atlanta Dream 85-68 on Tuesday night.

Sylvia Fowles scored 10 of Minnesota's 22 first-quarter points and made 6 of 8 shots by halftime to help build a 38-34 lead. The Lynx broke it open in the third quarter, opening on a 16-5 run for a 54-39 lead and extending it to 66-50 entering the fourth. Talbot's fifth 3-pointer made it 77-56.

Fowles finished with 16 points for Minnesota (7-6). Odyssey Sims scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter. Talbot, in her second start with the Lynx, was 7 of 13 from the field to top her previous career mark of 18 points against New York last season.

Elizabeth Williams scored 14 points for Atlanta (2-9), which has dropped nine of its past 10 games. Alex Bentley added 10 points in her first game back from the EuroBasket tournament.

Atlanta is 0-4 on the road this season.