Debra Woodfork is planning a four-week sabbatical in May, and to make sure that she comes back refreshed, her employer is suspending her work e-mail account.

Woodfork, a design manager at the Association of Corporate Counsel, a group for corporate lawyers based in Washington, is excited about her sabbatical, which will include a trip to Japan, where she intends to indulge her “obsession” with matcha green tea. But, she also admits, giving up her obsession to check her e-mail every few minutes might be difficult.

“Sometimes I do it so much, I don’t even know I am doing it,” she said.

She’s not the only one facing this issue. Cutting off vacationing employees from their e-mail is a quickly growing trend among businesses that are dealing with the stress of the modern workplace, where technology allows people to field work e-mails late into the night and first thing in the morning.

For managers trying to address the creeping issue of overwork, vacation is a good place to start setting boundaries, said Cassidy Solis, workplace flexibility program specialist at the Society for Human Resource Management.

While the workday is often blurred, a vacation is well defined, as in “I need off the week of March 1,” Solis said.

Of course, some positions can’t just go dark while the office holder is gone. But there are workarounds for that. Creative Plan Designs, a retirement consulting firm in East Meadow, N.Y., automatically forwards e-mails to another employee for staff members on vacation.

As for the e-mail-addicted employees who just can’t keep their fingers out of their in-boxes, there are employers addressing that, too. Olark, a San Francisco-based technology company, gives a $1,000 bonus to employees who take at least five days of vacation without checking in online and share pictures of their vacations when they return.

“We try to give some positive reinforcement, so they understand it’s OK to take this break,” said company spokesman Karl Pawlewicz.

Full disclosure: Pawlewicz spoke while on vacation. He bent the rules to correspond with a reporter. But he had time to do “a bunch of awesome stuff” and took “a couple naps here and there,” he said.

Break boosts creativity

Studies show that taking time off from work — and work-related e-mail — lowers levels of fatigue and job burnout. Employees who come back rested tend to perform better at solving problems and other creative tasks. Such policies also are a recruitment tool and encourage retention, employers say.

European companies have been leaders in restricting e-mail use outside of working hours. German automaker Volkswagen programs its servers to stop sending e-mails to some employees after hours.

And a new French law requires companies with 50 or more employees to devise a policy that prevents office e-mails from encroaching on leisure time. The law followed a French study about “info-obesity” that detailed health effects such as sleeplessness that stem from chronic reliance on technology.

Reactions to France’s new policy have been mixed, even among advocates for family-friendly work environments. Many value the flexibility to work nights or weekends if it means they have some freedom during a typical workday. And international companies with offices in various time zones end up with very small windows in which people in the U.S., for instance, can communicate with colleagues in Europe.

“Edicts alone won’t solve the problem of overwork,” said Ellen Ernst Kossek, a professor at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management. “We have to teach people to have healthy e-mail behaviors.”

Veta Richardson, president and chief executive at the Association of Corporate Counsel, said unplugging for a three-week trip left her feeling rejuvenated when she returned to the office.

“I learned it does not matter what position you hold, things can be handled when you are not here,” she said. “It’s a lesson I have never forgotten.”

And it’s a lesson she has shared with her staff of more than 80 people.

“We told staff you should not feel the need to keep up with e-mail while you are on leave,” she said.

Tiffani Alexander, editor in chief of the association’s magazine, plans to turn off her e-mail during a monthlong sabbatical this summer to work on a historical novel. Turning over the reins completely is something she has never tried to do, but she said she trusts her co-workers, and she’s ready to try.

“I feel like the sky won’t fall,” she said.