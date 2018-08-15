Content is Important - So Are The Words You Choose

I don't remember much, but I do remember something my 11th grade AP English teacher (Mrs. Eisenhart) taught us: "Use action words!"

When I talk to young people I stress the importance of science and tech, but you have to be able to communicate effectively, no matter what line of work you're going to be in. It's not fair (just life) but people do judge you by how well you speak. Debate team, theater and reading for fun?

The more you read, the better your writing and vocabulary. End of sermon.

Tuesday was the 18th day this year with a high at MSP of 90F or greater. We're due for a little relief, and it's coming. A straggling shower risk lingers today, and a stalled front may ignite more T-storms over far southern Minnesota Thursday.

If it's any consolation, a dry sky greets you Friday and Saturday with highs from 85-90F. Thunderstorms during the PM hours Sunday mark the leading edge of more formidable Canadian relief, with a comfortable front sailing into town early next week.

Weather for the start of the Minnesota State Fair? Low to mid 80s, as the epicenter of jungle-heat stays south of Minnesota.

Lukewarm Start to the Minnesota State Fair. ECMWF (consistently) shows highs near 80F late next week, close to average for this time of year. Nothing (blazing) looking out the next 2 weeks or so. Graphic: WeatherBell.

Seasonably Toasty. We may yet see a couple more 90-degree days at the very end of August, based on GFS 500mb guidance. Although the worst of the heat and humidity stays to our south I don't see any fall-like air blasting south anytime soon - mostly 80s, but maybe 90F just in time for Labor Day.

5-Minute METAR Data. A friend tipped me off to this site, which shows (automated) observations for KMPX at 5 minute intervals.

Hot Weather Football Tips. With high school football practices in full swing a coach in Texas (Hugh Wyatt) has some very good advice: "Time for those "Football Player Dies" headlines to start appearing. They don't have to! Time for all of us coaches to realize that many of those "football deaths" headlines that terrify moms and keep them from letting their kids play football are caused by heat . And yet, despite all that we have learned, every year, in the beginning of the season, there are coaches who still think it's sound coaching to "separate the sheep from the goats" - to put poorly-conditioned kids through death-defying drills, pushing them to the point of exhaustion in heat and humidity that could kill even a well-conditioned man. From the 1930s to the mid-1970s an average of four football players used to die every year from heat stroke. Since the mid-70's, though, that number has been cut in half, thanks largely to three basic changes in coaching: a liberal approach to the use of fluids during practice; more frequent rest breaks; and more sensible practices on hot, humid days. Nevertheless, every year we still read about those one or two kids whose deaths might possibly have been prevented..."

Photo credit : mlive.com.

Who Experiences the Most Oppressive Heat? Factoring in duration of heat and humidity that honor goes to Louisiana and eastern Texas (hello Houston!) Check out the story at Factoring in duration of heat and humidity that honor goes to Louisiana and eastern Texas (hello Houston!) Check out the story at Forbes . Map courtesy of NOAA NCEI and Brian Brettschneider.

Fires Rage in Glacier National Park: Headlines and links courtesy of Climate Nexus: "Wildfires blazing in Montana's Glacier National Park have forced evacuations and threatened historic landmarks during the height of the park's busy tourist season. The park hit its Missoulian, Earther, SF Gate, Headlines and links courtesy of Climate Nexus: "Wildfires blazing in Montana's Glacier National Park have forced evacuations and threatened historic landmarks during the height of the park's busy tourist season. The park hit its hottest temperatures on record over the weekend, recording its first-ever temperatures over 100 degrees F. Nearby Yosemite National Park in Wyoming has been closed since late July as smoke from nearby fires choked the park, and was scheduled to be reopened today. Climate change has increased the risk of wildfires through warmer temperatures and drier conditions that lengthen wildfire season, increase the chances of a fire starting, and help a burning fire spread." ( AP Business Insider . Commentary: Grist, Eric Holthaus analysis . Background: Climate Signals ).

Why Ravaging Heatwaves Matter to the World's Dinner Table. Bloomberg explains: " To see the impact of record-breaking temperatures around the world, watch wheat. Found in everything from bread to noodles, biscuits to cereals, beer to cakes -- there is no more widely grown staple crop and more than 170 million metric tons trade every year. So when the weather ruins harvests in one spot, it can shock markets and economies that are thousands of miles away. It’s a weak global harvest, but not a disaster. The biggest growers -- Russia, Australia and the European Union -- have been hurt by high heat or widespread drought and as a result, the world is heading for the first deficit in six years. While harvests in some places, especially northern Europe, have been terrible and cost farmers billions of dollars, no one is expecting major shortages..."

Photo credit : Shannon VanRaes/Bloomberg.

Native Tribes Are Taking Fire Control Into Their Own Hands. An unsual angle to the ongoing wildfire risk from . An unsual angle to the ongoing wildfire risk from WIRED.com : "...American Indians across the US are now contacting Tripp, Rubalcaba, and others in the Klamath River, wondering what chances they have for similar partnerships. Many tribes in different parts of the country are in conflict with local authorities—from state agencies controlling reservation water resources in Wyoming, to oil and gas companies threatening to disrupt reservation lands in Oklahoma. Rubalcaba offers them advice and some hope: “Washington, DC, is watching what’s happening here; they’re aware. If you can’t convince your local agencies to help, what about Congress or your governor? If you can’t build it with them, go higher up, go to Washington, go to the media. You’ll get somebody’s ear. Talk to other tribes, find out what ear they have. But don’t wait, don’t waste time.”

File photo : U.S. Forest Service.

California's Viral Fire Tornado Has Scientists Searching for Answers. Earther at Gizmodo has a particularly good explainer: "...A fire tornado shares some features with a fire whirl but quite literally takes things to new heights. These rotating columns of air are, by definition, connected both to a cloud system above and the ground below. So-called pyrocumulous clouds (and pyrocumulonimbus thunderclouds) form as hot air rises above a wildfire’s smoke plume, cools, and condenses, creating the potential for a tornado to form. But these clouds typically only emerge at high altitudes due to the intense heat of the flames. What that means is that any vortex connected to both a fire-generated cloud system and the ground is going to be big. According to Clements, the one that formed inside the Carr Fire on the evening of July 26 was associated with a pyrocumulonimbus system that extended tens of thousands of feet up into the stratosphere..."

Photo credit : "The aftermath of the Carr Fire tornado." Photo: Craig Clements / Fire Weather Research Laboratory.

Should the U.S. Air Force Bomb Forest Fires? I had no idea this was even under consideration. Here's a clip from Popular Mechanics and Slashdot: "Earlier this summer, the Swedish Air Force dropped a laser-guided bomb on a forest fire to help suppress the flames. Now there's a proposal for the United States to do the same, using the might of the U.S. Air Force to fight America's raging forest fires via bombs and sonic booms. F-15 Strike Eagle Weapon System Officer Mike Benitez, writing in War on the Rocks, proposes using B-1 bombers stuffed to the gills with bombs to battle wildfires on the American homefront. The idea here is to snuff out fires the way you'd blow out birthday candles at the base. In Sweden, the shockwave from a single bomb snuffed out flames within a 100-yard radius of the impact point. So, Benitez reasons, why not load up a heavy strategic bomber with up to 84 bombs and do some serious firefighting?

Benitez chose the B-1 for his hypothetical scenario not only because of its bomb-carrying capability, but for the same reason the heavy bomber became a close air support platform of choice in Afghanistan: its long range translated into persistence over the battlefield, enabling the big bomber to hang around above friendly forces and bomb the Taliban for hours....

File photo : Capital Weather Gang.

Just 10 Streams Carry 95% of All River-Borne Plastic Into the Ocean. A post at Big Think explains: "...Large rivers are particularly efficient conveyors of plastic waste to the oceans, especially in countries lacking a well-developed waste management infrastructure. Up to 95% of river-borne plastic comes from just 10 rivers, scientists at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, Germany have found. The scientists analysed data on both microplastic debris (<5mm) such as beads and fibres, as well as microplastic objects (plastic bottles, bags, etc.) from 79 sampling sites on 57 of the world’s largest rivers, singling out the 10 mapped out here as the biggest culprits, due to “mismanagement of plastic waste in their watersheds”...

This New Electric Car Can Charge While You Drive. Because why not? ThinkProgress has more information: "German startup Sono Motors has integrated solar panels into its Sion electric vehicle (EV), allowing the car to charge while it is driving. The Sion has a 155-mile range and high-power rapid recharging, which allows an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes. The panels can add up to 18 miles of range in the summer in Germany — and should add even more range in the many parts of the U.S. that get a lot more sun than central Europe. The car, which will be available next year, will cost $20,000 plus $5,000 for the battery. But Sono Motors will offer an option of leasing the battery to keep the cost to buyers low..."

Photo credit : "The Sion electric car, with solar panels integrated into the body." CREDIT: Sono Motors

The Chinese Threat That An Aircraft Carrier Can't Stop. Assymetric warfare - expect the unexpected. Here's an excerpt of a troubling Op-Ed at The Washington Post: "...Speakers at the conference described a new generation of combat systems, powered by artificial intelligence, cyberweapons and robots that can operate on land, sea and air. But America is still largely wedded to legacy weapons of the past — superbly engineered (but super-expensive) aircraft carriers, bombers, fighter jets and submarines. “We have a small number of exquisite, expensive, manned, hard-to-replace systems that would have been familiar to Dwight D. Eisenhower. They are being overtaken by advanced technology,” argued Christian Brose, staff director of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Instead, he said, the Pentagon needs a large number of inexpensive, unmanned, expendable, autonomous systems that can survive in the new electronic battlespace and overwhelm any potential adversary. “It is not that we lack money. It is that we are playing a losing game,” Brose contended in a paper presented to the group..."

File photo : AP.

Women Are More Likely to Survive Heart Attacks If Treated by Female Doctors. Huh? A story at The Atlantic was an eye-opener: "...In the United States, women are less likely than men to survive the years after a heart attack, even after accounting for age. And, according to a new study, that’s partly because of how women are treated—and the gender of the doctors who treat them. Brad Greenwood, Seth Carnahan, and Laura Huang analyzed two decades of records from Florida emergency rooms, including every patient who had been admitted with a heart attack from 1991 to 2010. They showed that women are more likely to die when treated by male doctors, compared to either men treated by male doctors or women treated by female doctors. “These results suggest a reason why gender inequality in heart attack mortality persists: Most physicians are male, and male physicians appear to have trouble treating female patients,” the team writes..."

File photo credit here.

Why Congress Doesn't Do Anything About Gun Violence in America. Check out the video at Big Think; here's an excerpt of the transcript: "...Ninety percent of the American people support strengthened background checks, about 80 percent of Republicans support strengthened background checks, a majority of an RMA members support strengthened background checks, and yet when we offered this amendment for stronger background checks in the Appropriations Committee it was defeated virtually in a party line vote. And I was wrestling with this. Why would members of Congress vote against something that has such massive support? Well, I learned the lesson, and the lesson is reflected in Big Guns. After that hearing I went to one of the most sacred places on Capitol Hill, not a church but the members-only elevator. And the reason it’s sacred is because on the members-only elevator you can’t have tourists in, you can’t have the media in, you can’t have staff in, and so you reach a real level of confidentiality in that cramped space..."

Who Killed the Great American Cable-TV Bundle. Have you cut the cord? Here's an excerpt of a post at Bloomberg: "Every minute, another six people cut the cord. The reason American consumers are abandoning their cable subscriptions is not a mystery: It’s expensive, and cheaper online alternatives are everywhere. But who exactly is responsible for the slow demise of the original way Americans paid for television? That’s a far trickier question. The answer can be traced to a few decisions in recent years that have set the stage for this extraordinarily lucrative and long-lived business model to unravel: licensing reruns to Netflix Inc., shelling out billions for sports rights, introducing slimmer bundles, and failing to promote a Netflix killer called TV Everywhere. The TV bundle with hundreds of channels, which took off in the 1990s and was ubiquitous in U.S. homes at the start of this century, has fallen from 100 million to 95 million subscribers in the past five years. This quarter, pay-TV giants such as Comcast, Charter, Dish, and AT&T saw an additional 744,000 subscribers disappear..."

Illustration credit : Joseph Gough.

Why HBO Needs to Grow. Every company has to reinvent and disrupt itself, or run the risk of fading away. Here's an excerpt from REDEF.com: "...The company’s talent-friendly development team and creative expertise have also made it the “network of choice” for Hollywood’s most celebrated showrunners, writers and stars. And for video distributors, there’s no network they can sell that has a greater impact on profitability than HBO. But to continue to win, HBO, like all successful businesses, needs to change and grow. This isn’t about failure, nor empire building. Instead, its about adapting to the fundamental changes to the very business HBO conquered. Over-the-top distribution means more than moving content from the TV to an internet-enabled device. It means competing in a market that’s not fair, that’s fought both locally and globally, and where every participant must make and do more than ever before..."

While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on An Amazing Journey. Another reason to do everything in your power to get plenty of REM sleep, courtesy of National Geographic: "...Yet an imbalance between lifestyle and sun cycle has become epidemic. “It seems as if we are now living in a worldwide test of the negative consequences of sleep deprivation,” says Robert Stickgold, director of the Center for Sleep and Cognition at Harvard Medical School. The average American today sleeps less than seven hours a night, about two hours less than a century ago. This is chiefly due to the proliferation of electric lights, followed by televisions, computers, and smartphones. In our restless, floodlit society, we often think of sleep as an adversary, a state depriving us of productivity and play. Thomas Edison, who gave us light bulbs, said that “sleep is an absurdity, a bad habit.” He believed we’d eventually dispense with it entirely..."

Photo credit : "Joe Diemand, 76, has spent the past 20 years as a truck driver, sometimes driving all night. Such work, he says, leaves you “so tired that you can’t sleep.” The World Health Organization has described night shift work as “probably carcinogenic to humans." Photographs by

College students who fail to adopt more wholesome sleep habits are more likely to find themselves unable to handle their chosen course load and less likely to reach their academic potential, according to a national study of more than 55,000 college students. The study, by Monica E. Hartmann and Dr. Prichard of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., found that for each additional day of sleep disturbance a college student experienced each week, the likelihood of dropping a course rose by 10 percent and grade point average fell by 0.02, even when most other factors known to influence academic success were taken into account. “One in every three or four students nationally fails to graduate,” Dr. Prichard said in an interview..."

Illustration credit : Gracia Lam.

How Hacked Water Heaters Could Trigger Mass Blackouts Someday. Well here's a real day-brightener, courtesy of WIRED.com: "...Their answers point to a disturbing, if not quite yet practical scenario: In a power network large enough to serve an area of 38 million people—a population roughly equal to Canada or California—the researchers estimate that just a one percent bump in demand might be enough to take down the majority of the grid. That demand increase could be created by a botnet as small as a few tens of thousands of hacked electric water heaters or a couple hundred thousand air conditioners. "Power grids are stable as long as supply is equal to demand," says Saleh Soltan, a researcher in Princeton's Department of Electrical Engineering, who led the study. "If you have a very large botnet of IoT devices, you can really manipulate the demand, changing it abruptly, any time you want..."

File image : National Geographic.

What if A.I. is Coming For Jobs Faster Than We Think? Another story worthy of your time at Big Think: "...None of this is to say that AI and robots are remotely close to general intelligence or replacing human capabilities wholesale. Robot systems and AI remain brittle and unable to handle exceptions outside a certain range. Yet perhaps the subset of human skills and capabilities we believe to be defensible and hard to replicate are far smaller than we originally thought? What if human-centric skills such as “empathy” and “management” prove to be more malleable to artificial intelligence than we had originally envisioned? We may see this sooner than we realize..."

File image : CNN.

Is War With China Inevitable? David Kang has interesting perspective at Big Think: "...In many ways this Eurocentric focus really does put us at a disadvantage in making policy towards Asia, because in some ways we are talking ourselves into conflicts that I don’t think necessarily have to exist. And the perfect example is this whole Thucydides trap. If you go to DC right now or if you read almost any foreign policy magazine—or even scholarly journals—that talk about East Asia it is essentially a conventional wisdom now. Essentially I would say scholars and policymakers from the left and from the right, almost everybody takes for granted in the United States that “China’s rise can be a threat,” that “we better be prepared to contain,” that “there’s going to be some kind of a titanic struggle.” But most of this is based not on what China is doing but is based on a belief that “it must inevitably happen, so just wait. It may not be happening now, but it’s going to happen in the future...”

IBM Has a Watson Problem. The Wall Street Journal has the story: "...More than a dozen IBM partners and clients have halted or shrunk Watson’s oncology-related projects. Watson cancer applications have had limited impact on patients, according to dozens of interviews with medical centers, companies and doctors who have used it, as well as documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. In many cases, the tools didn’t add much value. In some cases, Watson wasn’t accurate. Watson can be tripped up by a lack of data in rare or recurring cancers, and treatments are evolving faster than Watson’s human trainers can update the system. Dr. Chase of Columbia said he withdrew as an adviser after he grew disappointed in IBM’s direction for marketing the technology. No published research shows Watson improving patient outcomes..."

Illustration credit : Alex Nabaum.

A Crew of Crows Has Been Trained to Pick up Trash. Because crows are smart, right? Here's a clip from Quartz: "Crows, often praised for their high intelligence, are being put to work as trash collectors in a theme park in France. Nicolas de Villiers, head of the Puy du Fou historical theme park in the western Vendée region, told the AFP news agency that a team of six rooks—members of the Corvid family—had been taught how to pick up small bits of trash and cigarette ends and put them in a small box. Each time they deposit a piece of trash, the box delivers them a tasty treat. “The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean,” Villiers told AFP, noting that the birds also “like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play...”

Photo credit : "The cleanup wing." Reuters/Caren Firouz.

Just Let the Kids Sled. A snow day converted into a study-from-home-day? Perish the thought. Here's a clip from an Op-Ed at The Washington Post: "...Anderson County’s School District 5, southwest of Greenville near the Georgia border, announced last week that it had been chosen to “pilot the first eLearning program in the state of South Carolina.” The plan is to eliminate makeup days caused by bad weather. This year, students won’t get a day off when snow or ice hits. Instead, teachers will send assignments to students’ school-provided tablet computers, which the kids will be required to complete. “Inclement weather days will be eLearning days and will not be made up,” the district calendar states. Snow days are dead. Just imagine: A child wakes up to a neighborhood gloriously silent. Overnight, the world has been transformed by a thick blanket of snow. Should she reach for coat and gloves, to relish the gift of the day?..."

Photo credit : "Snowed-in school buses in Bethesda, Md., in 2016." (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

91 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities - the 18th day of 90F+ heat in the metro area this year.

81 F. average high on August 14.

76 F. high on August 14, 2017.

August 15, 1936: St. Paul swelters with a high of 108.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, stray shower possible. Winds: N 5-10. High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Patchy clouds, another shower. Low: 62

THURSDAY: T-storms far south, sunshine north. Winds: N 3-8. High: 83

FRIDAY: Warm sun, probably dry. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 87

SATURDAY: Sunnier, drier day of the weekend. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 88

SUNDAY: Have a Plan B. A few PM T-storms. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 68. High: 85

MONDAY: Showers linger, cooling off. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 78

TUESDAY: Sunny with comfortable humidity. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 59. High: 77

Which Cities are Liveable Without Air Conditioning - And How Much Longer? A post at The Guardian explains the methadology involved: "...Last summer I mapped the cities of the world where the residents can live comfortably without heating or air conditioning. Working with Guardian Cities to scale up the original survey using data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we broke the world’s cities into four categories. First, cities where you probably don't need either heating or air conditioning: average summer temperatures are shy of 26.5C (80F) and the hottest days are less than 28C (82F), while the winter average is no colder than 13C (55F) and the coldest days no less than 7C (45F). Second, cities that are warmer in the summer, meaning you probably want air conditioning but can still get by without heating. Third, the opposite: cold in winter, not too warm in summer. Lastly, cities with hot summers and cold winters, where you probably want both air conditioning and heating..."

Heat: The Next Big Inequality Issue. A story at The Guardian got my attention: "...It was the poor and isolated who quietly suffered the most in the heat – a situation echoed in overheated cities across the world. In the US, immigrant workers are three times more likely to die from heat exposure than American citizens. In India, where 24 cities are expected to reach average summertime highs of at least 35C (95F) by 2050, it is the slum dwellers who are most vulnerable. And as the global risk of prolonged exposure to deadly heat steadily rises, so do the associated risks of human catastrophe. Last year, Hawaiian researchers projected that the share of the world’s population exposed to deadly heat for at least 20 days a year will increase from 30% now to 74% by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are allowed to grow. (It will rise to 48% with “drastic reductions”.) They concluded that “an increasing threat to human life from excess heat now seems almost inevitable”..."

What Happens When the Alt-Right Believes in Climate Change? A story at Jewish Currents caught my eye: "...What far-right climate realists seem to agree on is this: rising global temperatures and changing regional weather patterns threaten to release a flood of migrants from increasingly inhospitable parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to the US and Europe, causing what AmRen describes as a “climate-driven demographic catastrophe.” “If you believe in global warming, the obvious implications are that global migration must be shut down,” one commenter recently posted on a Reddit forum devoted to discussing the alt-right’s position on climate change. “All the quickly growing populations must be quarantined or ‘encouraged’ to stop having children...”

Image credit : U.S. Navy.

At "America First Energy Conference" Solar Power is Dumb, Climate Change is Fake. Reuters has the story: "...The day-long conference reflected the political rise of global warming skeptics in Donald Trump’s America that is occurring despite mounting scientific evidence – including from U.S. government agencies - that burning oil, coal, and natural gas is heating the planet and leading to drought, floods, wildfires, and more frequent powerful storms. A similar conference blasting the link between fossil fuels and climate change last year drew then-Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, who was appointed by Trump to reverse Obama-era climate initiatives and roll back regulation hindering drillers and miners but who has since resigned in a flurry of ethical controversies..."

Photo credit : "Literature left on a chair during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., August 7, 2018." Picture taken August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain.

Climate Change and Wildfires - How Do We Know If There Is a Link? NCAR scientist Kevin Trenberth weighs in with a terrific explainer at The Conversation: "...Coming back to the original question of wildfires and global warming, this explains the argument: there is extra heat available from climate change and the above indicates just how large it is. In reality there is moisture in the soil, and plants have root systems that tap soil moisture and delay the effects before they begin to wilt, so that it typically takes over two months for the effects to be large enough to fully set the stage for wildfires. On a day to day basis, the effect is small enough to be lost in the normal weather variability. But after a dry spell of over a month, the risk is noticeably higher. And of course the global mean surface temperature is also going up. “We can’t attribute a single event to climate change” has been a mantra of climate scientists for a long time. It has recently changed, however..."

Photo credit : "A firefighter runs after trying to save a home in Lakeport, California, suffering its biggest fires ever." AP Photo/Noah Berger.

San Diego Scientists Say Extreme Events Caused by Climate Change Could Spur Action. Check out a story at KPBS.com: "If people in wealthy nations start to realize that the fires, flooding, droughts and heatwaves surrounding them are due to climate change, will they take action? That’s the hope of two UC San Diego scientists who co-authored an article in "Foreign Affairs" magazine along with three members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and Social Sciences. The authors propose that as the rich nations of the earth see a greater impact from a changing climate world leaders will increase their efforts to limit carbon emissions and create technology that could remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It is a hopeful message, coming at a time of great concern about our ability to avert a growing environmental catastrophe..."