NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $10.17 to $123.41
The video game publisher raised its annual forecasts after a strong first quarter.
Symantec Corp., down $1.63 to $19.25
The software maker said billings from business customers fell short of its projections and lowered its forecasts.
Kraft Heinz Co., up $5.08 to $64.48
The packaged food company said its profit fell, but the results were better than analysts expected.
Post Holdings Inc., up $6.90 to $93.58
The cereal maker had a solid third quarter and announced an investment in its private brands division.
Groupon Inc., down 12 cents to $4.86
The online daily deal service reported a bigger loss and less revenue than analysts expected.
GoPro Inc., up $1.06 to $7.05
The action video camera company said its sales improved from last quarter and it continued to cut costs.
Activision Blizzard Inc., down $2.74 to $71.32
The video game maker's third-quarter forecast fell far short of Wall Street's hopes.
Noble Energy Inc., down $2.83 to $32.89
The oil and gas company took a loss in the second quarter.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.