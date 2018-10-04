Effects of fall
Interstate State Park
2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Discover what animals have known for a long time: how to beat the cold. Some fatten up or fly off or even freeze — on purpose. (651-465-5711, mndnr.gov)
Fall festival
Lake Carlos State Park
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Play old-fashioned games like apple on a string or learn crafty things such as how to make butter. Need an aesthetic break? Explore this beautiful lakeside park. (1-320-852-7200, mndnr.gov)
Leaf Days
Maplewood State Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
This annual celebration showcases nature crafts and outdoor activities (1-218-863-8383, mndnr.gov)
Photo tips
Wild River State Park
10-11 a.m. Sunday
Few seasons offer opportunities for photography like fall. Stop by the visitor center and pick up a few pointers. Check out a camera if needed. (651-583-2125, mndnr.gov)
At one with nature
William O’Brien State Park
10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday
A walk through nature has proven health benefits, but what exactly are we observing? This guided walk will zero in on the broad picture as well as small detail. (651-539-4980, mndnr.gov)
Fall by paddle
Saturday, Kingswood Park
• 9 a.m.-noon. Previous paddling experience required. Equipment provided. Cost is $40. Reserve a spot by calling 763-559-6700. Ages 14 and older.
• 2-4 p.m. Learn kayaking safety and proper paddling techniques. Equipment provided. Cost is $20. Call to reserve a spot. Ages 8 and older.
