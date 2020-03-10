On March 3, the South China Morning Post published an article detailing the assault of a 23-year-old Singaporean student living in London. As he was being attacked, the student heard the word “coronavirus.”

It’s hard to miss the proliferation of panic across the world in wake of the latest virus. Facebook is also a hotbed of coronavirus-inspired racism. On a recent trip to Singapore, my husband and I were at the Orchard Center Holiday Inn. I posted a picture of the desk manager and me to Facebook. Immediately, one of my friends commented how he wouldn’t have let the desk manager be around us, much less touch me!

There’s more to the Western world’s hyperbolic reaction toward the coronavirus and the disease it causes, and it’s a false assumption to suggest the desk manager in the photo was sick simply because he was Singaporean. Facebook comments like this are a symptom of xenophobia, a much more pervasive disease than COVID-19 and, without first checking our own xenophobic behaviors, we’ll continue to view the coronavirus through a lens that dangerously fuels this xenophobia.

Before my most recent trip to Singapore, I got all my news of the outbreak from local CNN. With its constantly extraordinary updates — as if straight out of a Hollywood movie, an Australian truck full of toilet paper burst into flames a few days ago, apparently a result of bulk-buying — CNN always seemed to invoke Judgment Day. My husband and I had planned to take a cruise from Hong Kong to Singapore, but Celebrity Millennium canceled the cruise in response to the virus. We flew to Singapore instead. Family members begged us to come home, repeating similar comments to that paraphrased above. Against my family’s “well wishes,” we remained.

Every time we go to Singapore in February, we call up our friend, Eh Poh, to drive us from the Changi Airport to our hotel, and I always bring him a Valentine’s Day gift — usually American candy and a Hallmark card. This year when I asked Eh Poh what he wanted, his response surprised me: “Face masks and hand sanitizer!” Although it’s not the custom for Singaporeans to wear face masks when they aren’t sick, Singapore does not take the coronavirus lightly. When we arrived at our hotel, our temperatures were taken, and the hotel requires its employees to take temperatures before they come to work.

Outside, high-end shopping centers were devoid of customers, save for the sanitizer markets. Banners all over these manipulative markets read, “Fight the Coronavirus; sanitize for your protection!” Gripped by Western panic, I wondered if we should have listened to CNN. We avoided crowded bus stations and malls, and I felt like I had to sanitize everywhere I went! Luckily, a simple acts of kindness was all it took to realize that — shock, horror! — not everyone in Singapore was sick!

One afternoon, we were eating lunch next to a family at a neighboring table. The mother realized she had nothing to clean the table with. I gave her half my disinfectant wipes. The exchange inspired a new observation: Singapore was not acting nearly as delirious as it had first seemed — after all, we wipe tables down in America, too, regardless of COVID-19. Singapore is far more than the spread of a virus.

Yes, the coronavirus is a serious outbreak and, as with any outbreak, one should exercise reasonable caution, but there’s a difference between reasonable caution and outright cultural dismissal. Singapore’s government, by ensuring accurate transparency in the media, makes it easy for the public to maintain reasonable caution. The Minister of Health has 24-hour coverage of COVID-19 available online at www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19. The government even removes web pages that spread unscientific conjectures.

Singapore and other cultures that have been affected by the coronavirus are still full of healthy human beings. What I continue to hear from the TV, friends and family as a consequence of the coronavirus coverage is contradictory to what I had actually experienced in Singapore. Our reaction to COVID-19 has been ethnically and racially influenced. It is not a tool with which we can justify deep-seated xenophobic feelings.

Marcia Kohn lives in Golden Valley.