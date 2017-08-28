If you’re planning to leave your smartphone or laptop at home the next time you go on vacation or take a long weekend, you might want to think again. The unplugged getaway is so last year — literally.

Last summer, amid reports that keeping connected to work while on vacation was bad for one’s mental state, people were unplugging from work. In fact, some offices went so far as blocking vacationing employees’ e-mail accounts so they couldn’t access them even if they wanted to.

But apparently the trend didn’t take. This summer, more than 62 percent of travelers report checking their work-related e-mail and voice mail, according to a poll by the travel agency network Travel Leaders Group.

Disconnecting is passe, which is bad — and good.

It’s bad in the sense that people really need a break from the stress of work. In fact, France has enacted a law that requires companies with more than 50 workers to set hours when employees are not supposed to send or answer e-mails.

But it’s good in the sense that a connection can be a powerful tool that can improve your vacation. Instead of worrying that you might be missing something important, you can check in, deal with any pressing matters and then relax.

That’s the interesting thing about disconnecting in 2017: People say one thing but do another. A Hilton Hotels & Resorts survey found that 77 percent of travelers say they prefer a vacation where they are able to unplug. But, ultimately, they don’t. And when they fail, only 10 percent say they’re embarrassed about obsessively checking their smartphones and laptops.

Jessica Tsukimura said she can’t do without her connections because of the unavoidable reality that the world doesn’t stop when you’re away. Tsukimura, who just returned from Italy with her husband, said they both work in jobs where they must be reachable, “no matter what.” She’s the head of the New York office of a global branding and design agency; he works for a hedge fund.

“We brought one company phone and a personal phone,” she said of her trip.

“We both checked e-mails once daily and texted colleagues as necessary,” she said. “But then we shut down our business communications. This ensured the vacation remained a vacation.”

But is it a real vacation if you’re still working, even if it’s only for a limited time? No, said Samantha Ettus, author of “The Pie Life: A Guilt-Free Recipe for Success and Satisfaction.”

“Just like you recharge your phone, you need to recharge your own battery with a real tech break,” said Ettus, who specializes in offering corporations advice on work-life balance. “But you can’t rely on your company or colleagues to set your boundaries for you. That’s your job.”

If you really must check your messages — or if you are convinced that you really must do so, which is not the same thing even though many people think it is — set limits. And stick to them, she said. Otherwise, message creep can end up taking over your life.

Better not to know?

In a perfect world, you wouldn’t check messages at all. Consider what happened to Anna Beyder, who works for an Atlanta-based technology company. On a recent vacation, she decided to log into her e-mail account — and regrets it.

“I opened an e-mail that I thought was totally harmless only to find out that it said that my office was relocating to another city and I was being assigned to a new manager,” she said. “I wish I hadn’t opened it.”

But it’s far from a perfect world. In a sense, leisure travelers such as Beyder and Tsukimura are becoming more like business travelers. A new Skyroam survey found that 98 percent of road warriors use a smartphone “at all times.” Nearly 60 percent use a tablet, and 70 percent carry a laptop computer.

Of course, many of those devices also are being used to assist with the trips. They’re a handy tool that can help with everything from reserving a spot on a tour to getting directions to a restaurant.

And no one wants to be totally cut off from loved ones while they’re on the road. Just don’t be obsessive about it.